NEOSHO, Mo. — It took less than five months to complete in Neosho, and Thursday it was celebrated.

It is a brand new nearly 4,300 square foot addition to the Freeman Neosho Physician Group building — which sits across from Freeman Neosho Hospital. The $1.2 million expansion project now adds convenience for patients, increases clinic and office space, and features 14 examination rooms.

The facility will also serve as the academic center for the Family Medicine Residency that the health system currently operates in affiliation with KCU.

“There are typically residents who do time in rural communities, but to have the entire program located in a rural community is, is truly very rare. So, we are extremely excited to be able to have this available in Neosho,” said Renee Denton, FNH COO.

“The biggest high point is having this space where residents are able to work, co-located with their, with their basically M-A support in helping provide care for as many patients as we can possibly see to give access for primary care here,” said Dr. Barbara Miller, FHS Family Residency Director.

The residency clinic is now scheduling new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 417-347-4200.