NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College presented Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) certificates to two Freeman Health System employees via the apprenticeship agreement between the organizations. Robin Bach and Ashley Cox completed the two-year program and earned CMA credentials.

The program combines Crowder College classroom education and on-the-job training with Freeman Health System with paid tuition. Students spend 20 hours a week benefitting from a variety of learning opportunities in the classroom and the ability to travel to various clinics within the Joplin area and other Kansas and Oklahoma locations. All students will have guaranteed employment with Freeman Health System after the completion of the program, and the passing of the Certified Medical Assistant National Exam.

Left to Right: Ike Isenhower, Allied Health Division Chair, and Ashley Cox Left to Right: Ike Isenhower, Allied Health Division Chair, Bach, and Dr. Phillip Witt, Vice President of Career & Technical Education

“This has been a great partnership with Freeman which creates a win for all involved,” stated Dr. Phillip Witt, Vice President of Career and Technical Education. “The classroom activity is held on the front-end providing the students the opportunity to get their clinical hours and hands-on training at various Freeman Health System locations.”

Crowder College is a registered Department of Labor Apprenticeship program provider in partnership with Branco Enterprises Inc. (Carpentry), Bill’s Electric Inc. (Electrician), Certified Express, Inc. and Contract Freighters, Inc. (Truck Driving) in addition to Freeman Health System (CMA). For more information about these apprenticeship programs you can follow this link here.