NEOSHO, Mo. — A local pharmacy holds a special Review Day.

It’s “Mitchell’s Drug Store” in Neosho. Today (Monday), it hosted a free “Vaccine Review Day.”

Officials say the anniversary of the Joplin tornado was a good time to bring awareness.

The business administered thousands of tetanus shots 12 years ago.

The “CDC” suggests people get a tetanus shot every 10 years.

Today’s event gave customers a look at their vaccination records to see what shots they needed to be up to date.

“Events like this make me excited because.. quite frankly you don’t see the other pharmacies in town have events like this. You don’t see big chains doing things like this, it’s your local places trying to pour into the community and the community members that support them,” said Lacy Epperson, Clinical Staff Pharmacist.

Epperson tells us folks can review their vaccination records at “Mitchell’s” any time.

It’s open 8:30 to 6, Monday through Saturday.