NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars while on the job at a Neosho bank.

Kou Sheng Xiong, 29, of Stark City is charged with felony stealing. While working for First Community Bank as a teller, court documents say she was taking money from her cash drawer but filling out a withdrawal slip from a customer’s account to cover the difference.

Authorities said she took a total of more than $82,000 between March and August of this year and that she admitted that to the bank’s legal representative.