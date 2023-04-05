NEOSHO, Mo. — An area community is taking steps to become less prone to flooding.

As far back as the 1990s, a master plan had been drawn up to do something about the perennial flooding that occurred in Neosho after heavy rains.

Decades later, the city is hoping to use ARPA funding to continue those efforts in certain locations still prone to flooding including the area in and around the intersection of Freeman Road and Stratford Place.

“The Stratford-Freeman project hopefully late fall or early spring they’ll start seeing some construction work in that area, once it gets closer to the construction phase you know we’ll be making that notification cause there’s gonna be traffic delays, there’s gonna I mean it’s it’s gonna one of them’s dealing with Freeman Road which is a very, very busy road for Neosho,” said David Kennedy, Neosho City Manager.

Kennedy says much of the construction will deal with widening some drainage ditches and the relocation of others.