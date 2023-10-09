NEOSHO, Mo. — Fire on Monday morning heavily damaged an apartment building in Neosho.

Neosho firefighters arrived at 707 West McCord St. just after 11 AM to find smoke and flames coming from the front and back of the four-apartment complex. It only took them about 10 minutes to get it under control and another 10 minutes to put it completely out.

Investigators say about 50 percent of the building was damaged. No one was living in any of the apartments.

Investigators have yet to determine a cause but haven’t ruled out an electrical issue because utilities were still hooked up.