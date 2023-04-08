NEOSHO, Mo. — Today (Saturday) marked another year for the Southwest Missouri Cat Show, held at the Newton County Fairgrounds.

The event saw almost 100 adorable felines showing off their shiny coats and good behavior.

Awards are given to cats and kittens for Best of Show, in six different judging rings with multiple categories.

There were all kinds of vendors offering only cat-related gifts for a furry friend at home, like beds and funny photos of cats dressed up.

Cat judges also had a tough job, making those difficult choices.

“Judges all know the standards, they pick them up, handle them and evaluate them. Temperaments’ a factor, grooming presentation, and then of course the physical structure and characteristics of the cat and how well they fit into the standard. So they judge every cat then they’ll call back their top ten, which is the finals that you’ve probably seen going on,” said Janet Moyer, Member, Show Me Cat Fanciers.

Some of the kids that made it to the cat show won plush replicas of pure-bred cats, like the American Short Hair, and a Siamese Cat.