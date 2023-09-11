NEOSHO, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri manufacturer cuts the ribbon on a thirty-million-dollar renovation project.

Officials with La-Z-Boy in Neosho officially opened the new expansion at a ceremony this afternoon.

The facility offers a new cafeteria and health clinic for employees, along with additional offices and upgraded infrastructure.

Company leaders say this project was all about investing in their employees.

“Neosho is an important, important location for us, being here for over 50 years, and it was time for some updates, and to show how important these employees are to us,” said Melinda Whittington, President/CEO, La-Z-Boy.

“We just want to be an employer of choice in the area for our employees, and give back to them. They give to us, a lot of hard work and hours, and we want to make it as great of an experience as we can for them,” said Brendon Barnes, La-Z-Boy.

This is the latest phase of a multi-year project.

Last year, La-Z-Boy opened a brand-new warehouse facility in Neosho.

Whittington says they hope this shows a long-term commitment to the community.