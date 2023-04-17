NEOSHO, Mo. — Teachers in Neosho are learning how to take better care of themselves.

While students were home enjoying the weather, today the Neosho School District hosted an Employee Self-Care Fair.

The purpose of the event was to provide school district workers access to resources in order to help support a healthier lifestyle.

“Teachers are very stressed and sometimes overworked, so we want to give them just a day to come and learn how they can manage that stress that they get from their jobs,” said Talmage Clubbs, Director of School Counseling in Neosho.

“Teachers have a lot of responsibility, you know they are with the kids all day, so sometimes we forget about ourselves. So that’s why we call this self-care day, to think about self, to get yourself right so that when you can take care of yourself, it’s easier to take care of others as well,” said Chelsey Davenport, Wellness Coordinator for Neosho School District.

This was the first self-care fair in the school’s history.

Organizers say they got a good response from those who attended today.