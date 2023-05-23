NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri’s 2023 legislative session wrapped up over a week ago, and today (Tuesday), some area lawmakers were in Neosho to discuss their accomplishments.

Lawmakers focused on Missouri’s state budget, approving nearly $50 billion in spending. This included funding increases for seniors, the disabled, and K-12 education.

The “Eggs and Issues” legislative update series also highlighted workforce development as a key topic of discussion.

Representative Ben Baker emphasized the state’s job creation, with nonfarm payroll employment increasing by over 4,700 since March and a total increase of 59,000-plus over the year.

Lawmakers addressed state jobs by approving a 20% pay increase for state highway patrol troopers to enhance the agency’s competitiveness.

The session recap, hosted at Crowder College in Neosho, involved the participation of five state representatives and a state senator.

While major changes were discussed at the state level, there were also smaller fixes, such as modifications to a state grant program to ensure funding for boosting deputy salaries in rural counties.

Representative Ann Kelley highlighted the importance of funding for rural areas to reach the minimum salary, as they cannot afford it otherwise. The creation of a fund allows these areas to apply for grants to meet the salary requirements.

All measures passed by the House and Senate are now awaiting Governor Mike Parson’s approval or veto, with several weeks for his decision.