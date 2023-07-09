NEOSHO, Mo. — The “Downtown Neosho Business Alliance” is playing bingo for a big prize.

20 businesses are participating on and off the square.

You can pick up your bingo sheet at any one of the 20 businesses like Magnolia & Sunshine, A-Ray’s, or Sam’s Cellar.

And if you make a $5 purchase or donate $5 to CASA in Newton and McDonald Counties – you’ll receive a custom stamp.

You can complete one bingo run for one entry – or a blackout – filling in all the spaces – for 15 entries.

What’s the prize? $25 in gift cards from each business – totaling in over $400 in prize money.

“We’re excited, it’s a fun way to promote shopping local and just enjoying our square. Our square has come back to life and this is just a neat way to get people down here and enjoy it,” said Sarah James, Magnolia & Sunshine Co-owner.

“It’s awesome, the summer block party is going to be so much fun. It’s the last day to get your bingo cards stamped, so come out here guys, have a good time, get some ice cream and enjoy the fun,” said Andrew Ray, A-Ray’s Desserts.

The last day to get a stamp and turn in your bingo card is July 14th at the community block party.

Live music, spa treatments, and discounts all start at 5 p.m. for the community to enjoy.