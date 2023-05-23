NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder Technical Education Center (CTEC) is auctioning two tiny houses off to the highest bidder.

Crowder students in the Building Trades program have built the tiny houses to experience on-the-job training such as framing, plumbing, roofing, electrical, and finish work. This program is comprised of high school students in southwest Missouri.

The cabins are equipped with plumbing and electrical and are ready for hookup. Both houses are wired for mini-split HVAC systems that are not included. Inside, the cabins include a full kitchen, 3/4 bath, 11×11 loft for sleeping, washer and dryer hookup, concrete siding, Heritage shingle roof, Twin Oaks cabinets, insulated shiplap ceiling, insulated sheetrock walls, and vinyl flooring.

The cabins are built on 6′ x 6′ skids for mobility and setup for placement on a foundation.

The cabins will be sold via an online auction beginning Wednesday, May 31 until Friday, June 30 at noon. Bidders will be able to bid online and set a maximum bid. The winning bidder will be notified at the end of the auction. Minimum bids start at $25,000 per cabin. Buyers are responsible for loading, transporting, and insurance on the cabin(s).

You can view the cabins and bid online here, as well as view the cabins in person at the open house even on Wednesday, May 31. For any questions, you can call CTEC at 417-455-5596.