NEOSHO, Mo. — Some local college students trade their laptops and textbooks for paintbrushes and pumpkins.

Crowder College’s Student-Friends of the Library group put on a pumpkin painting event Tuesday on the quad. Students got to pick out their gourd or squash, as well as their choice of paint, and then got to work on the designs.

This is one of the few promotional events the group puts on throughout the semester in hopes of encouraging more students to use the campus library and take advantage of all the resources it offers.

“If they can see me in a role as something fun, then when they are panicked about that research paper, needing help with those citations, they are coming to see us, we are a friendly face and not just a scary librarian who is going to hush them,” said Robin Wolven, Crowder College Access Librarian.

This was the fourth straight year of pumpkin painting on campus. Wolven added the group’s next promotion will involve decorating the library with Christmas decorations.