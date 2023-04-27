NEOSHO, Mo. — Two Crowder College students have received awards and recognition at the annual Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) luncheon in Columbia, Missouri.

Carl Davies-Kiilu (Nairobi, Kenya) and Michael Kiele (Neosho) were named part of the All-Missouri team.

Carl Davies-Kiilu Michael Kiele

Kiele was one of four Missouri students to be presented with a scholarship of $1,000 for his efforts. He was also named a PTK Coca-Cola National Bronze Scholar. He is planning to continue his education to pursue a degree to become an art instructor after he graduates in May.

Davies-Kiilu is in Crowder’s nursing program and is planning to become a pediatric neurosurgeon.

PTK All-Missouri team honors students in community colleges who demonstrate high-achieving academic excellence, leadership, and service beyond the classroom.