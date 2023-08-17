NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College is offering something to combat the school bus driver shortage.

The college has a Commercial Driver’s License program that runs throughout the year. And, officials say it’s actually much easier than people may think when it comes to getting CDL certified for bus driving.

People first have to pass the general knowledge, passenger, and school bus tests at the DMV. That’s followed by 25 hours of at-home training. Once those are completed, all that’s left is a day of on-site training in Neosho.

“If we don’t have school bus drivers, we can’t get kids to school and picked up. Transportation is a large industry, there are a lot of moving pieces in the transportation industry and they are all vital in their own way,” said Darrin Pfeifly, Crowder College Director of Truck Driving School.

Those interested in becoming certified can start the process on the college’s website here.