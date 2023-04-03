NEOSHO, Mo. — Officials at Crowder College have events planned throughout the week, celebrating the college’s 60th anniversary.

“I’m double majoring in biology and chemistry,” said Hanna Nguyen, Crowder Student.

Hanna Nguyen appreciates a good study spot, like the Student Center at Crowder College.

She’s there with Isabella Williams who says Crowder is a great pick for higher ed.

“FAFSA – don’t have to pay anything. That’s my favorite part,” said Isabella Williams, Crowder Student.

Taking classes like Digital Media Marketing or IT are a far cry from where it all started 60 years ago.

“April 2, 1963, the continuous school districts of McDowell Newbury county voted to become a community college taxing district,” said Keith Zoromsky, Crowder VP.

Dr. Keith Zoromski led a walking history tour today – the first in a series of four, which includes memories of a much smaller campus 60 years ago.

“The two buildings that are here that were originally McDonnell and Newton halls were decommissioned military buildings that were built as barracks to train military police officers. However, that plan never came to fruition when congressional funding changed. And so it became ceded to the college to become the community college that we know and love today,” said Zoromski.

Today, there are 70-degree programs at Crowder, but that list was much smaller in the beginning.

“We had a very simple catalog. To begin with, but that expanded very quickly into different opportunities for restaurant, business, and different areas that would allow students to either move directly to the workforce or transfer to a four-year institution,” said Zoromski.

Enrollment has also grown greatly through the decades.

“In 1963 the college was created and its first students were enrolled in the fall semester of 1964. 378 students came to Crowder as their post-secondary institution of choice. There was a great interest in having a community college here and great excitement that continues to this day,” said Zoromski.