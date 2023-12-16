NEOSHO, Mo. — Like many local colleges and universities, Crowder College is celebrating their grads, today (Saturday).

The Fall 2023 commencement ceremonies took place both last night and this morning.

Over 350 graduates walked across that stage to grab their diplomas and to receive a handshake from their academic leaders.

Around 150 of the grads today are now nurses.

Families packed inside the Bob Snellers Gymnasium to cheer on their loved ones – celebrating a big achievement.

“You know, this is one of my favorite days of the year, graduation and the first day of school or when they move back in, those are all fun days because you get to see those students and get to see how they have changed, how life has changed, and all the things, and hopefully get to meet a few of them in between,” said Cindy Brown, Crowder College Director of Public Information.

Brown says – college officials expect even more graduates for the Spring commencement ceremony in May.