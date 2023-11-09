NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County cooking fire displaces a local family.

Neosho firefighters responded to the call in the 1600 block of Kingsbury Road shortly before 1:30 Thursday.

Smoke and flames caused significant damage to the structure. The fire chief said someone cooking in the home appears to be the cause of the fire.

“We got a call for a structure fire. When they arrived they had heavy smoke and flames coming out the rear of the house. They made a really quick attack on it, great knock down and contained it just to the two rooms in the contents of those rooms,” said Aaron Houlk.

Nobody was injured.