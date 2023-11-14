NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho business continues to help families in the community put meals on the table this holiday season.

Staff at Clark Funeral Home presented the Newton County Food Basket Brigade with a $2,000 donation Tuesday.

The money will help provide Christmas dinner and nearly two weeks of pantry items to around a thousand families in Newton County. It’s the 36th year for the Brigade, and the funeral home has been supporting the cause ever since.

“You will get a ham. You’ll get staples like canned goods, mac and cheese, peanut butter, pasta, sauces that go with that. There might be even a cake mix, cake frosting. Just one little something extra special like that,” said Holly Mitchell, Food Basket Brigade Treasurer.

“We see the need firsthand. We want to address the hunger issue in our community and our county. We see that it’s real. We see that firsthand, how many people need the assistance, and how many people come back to us and say how much it’s helped in the past,” said Blake Heirholzer, Clark Funeral Home 6th Generation.

The deadline to sign up is this Thursday—stop by The Help Center on Business Highway 49 in Neosho.