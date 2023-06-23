NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho residents will get a chance to weigh in on a proposed rate increase for sewer and water services.

A public hearing has been set for next month at City Hall. The city is requesting its first increase since 2017 to cover the rise in operating and maintenance costs, as well as aging infrastructure. Water loss is reported at 57% in the city of Neosho.

The proposal is a water rate total increase of $1.66 for a customer that uses one thousand gallons per month. A customer that uses one thousand gallons would see a total sewer rate increase of $5.15.

Full details can be found here.

The public hearing will be on Tuesday, July 18th at 7 PM at Neosho City Hall.