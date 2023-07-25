NEOSHO, Mo. — A camp in Neosho is giving local foster children a safe, fun environment for the week.

“I want them to forget about everything that’s going on in their lives right now and just enjoy life, because that’s what I had to,” said Aaron Straw, volunteer/former camper.

And that’s why Aaron Straw is back where he spent most of his summers – at Camp Soroptimist.

The camp hosts 46 campers aged eight through 16 who have been in the foster care system.

“For a lot of foster kids and people who come to camp, it’s really hard during the year in general sometimes to move along, so this was like the time of the year where we could break away from everything and just be kids essentially,” said Straw.

Shelby Trimble is the director of the camp and says this is all possible – thanks to one local non-profit organization.

“Soroptimist International in Joplin is the reason these kids get to come out here, again this is the 39th year they have sponsored this event here on this property and without them this would not happen,” said Shelby Trimble, Director of Camp Soroptimist.

Campers are spending the week going fishing, swimming, and horseback riding – things some of them don’t always have the opportunity to do.

While leading kids through these new experiences, Straw says he is always reminding them – it can get better.

“I spent a little over 16 years in the foster system myself and so for these younger kids coming in, a lot of them think it’s just them and they are stuck in this little bubble by themselves. So for this camp just to be foster kids and to see all the fun activities and to meet new people, new friends. I want to continue to be a part of that and see all these kids learn and grow together,” said Straw.

The camp will conclude with a carnival-themed night on Thursday – which will feature bounce houses and even more activities for the kids.