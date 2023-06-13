NEOSHO, Mo. — A local nonprofit is partnering with a nationwide health organization to let a special group of kids just be kids.

“You come to camp with kiddos who are just like you. Whether they don’t have hair, whether they are taking medicine, whether they can’t do a certain activity, you get to fit in and you get to feel yourself again,” said Kristin Patterson, executive director of Camp Quality Ozarks.

Camp Quality USA is back at the Ozark Camp and Retreat Center in Neosho.

It’s hosting around 15 children between the ages of 4 to 17 who have or have had cancer. With a full staff of doctors on site, the kids get to spend a week away from home, spend nights in cabins, all while going fishing, playing kickball, and tie-dying t-shirts.

“We got loads of stuff planned, I’m pretty sure I saw laser tag on one of the activities, that’ll be pretty fun. We got a night swim later tonight, it will be really fun to do that, it’ll be nice and cool outside,” said Brady, camper at Camp Quality.

“I’m just fishing right now, we did some tie-dye earlier, got to make our own tie-dye shirts. Later we are going to play some kickball, that is always a lot of fun, my brother kinda goes a little bit crazy, it’s very enjoyable,” said Jackson, camper at Camp Quality.

Due to treatment or health restrictions, these aren’t activities they get to do on a daily basis.

That’s what has Kristin Patterson running things behind the scenes. She’s a former camper herself and now is the executive director of “Camp Quality Ozarks”.

She says it’s all about giving back to the organization that helped her when she was young.

“My goal in life is to live out God’s purpose, and I feel like this camp is a huge part of that. I’m still doing it because it’s something that gave me and my family so much and also, these kiddos are amazing,” said Kristin Patterson, executive director of Camp Quality Ozarks.

And her brother is right beside her.

“I was 16 whenever my little sister had gotten cancer, Kristen Patterson, she’s the director now of “Camp Quality Ozarks” and my wife is the medical director, this was the first year our son and our niece have been able to be involved as helpers, so it’s kind of a family affair,” said Chris Patterson, companion at Camp Quality.

The camp runs through Friday.