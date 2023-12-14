NEOSHO, Mo. — A strong relationship between two entities in Neosho means more ways to serve the community… literally.

Arvest Bank is donating its well-loved grill to the Neosho YMCA. The bank is getting a new one, so they felt it only appropriate to donate the one they have to a local community organization. It is a large charcoal grill with a smoker box on the side.

The idea came up because an Arvest employee serves on the Y’s Board of Advisors. The already well-established relationship between the two entities made this an obvious choice.

“We have a good relationship with the Y and they do a lot in the community for our members, so we knew that if we donate it to them, that they would use it for other events in the community,” said Kayla Carter, ARVEST Community Development Mortgage Lender.

“The YMCA tries to be as community oriented as possible, so this is just going to enhance all of our gathering opportunities. It’s going to help us serve people better, and, anytime we gather, it’s going to enhance what we’re doing at those gatherings,” said John Parrigon, Neosho YMCA Associate Executive Director.

The Neosho YMCA will use the grill at community events, like fundraisers… and maybe even a baseball game or two.