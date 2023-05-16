NEOSHO, Mo. — School districts are finding they no longer need to require students to attend the full year, and some have even changed their let-out dates.

Neosho School District is one of those. Beginning in March, the school district compared the number of hours required by the state to the number of hours the district had already completed.

School officials found that due to the limited number of days of inclement weather, they were able to move their let-out date up a week. Parents and teachers were notified a month in advance to ensure plenty of time to make arrangements and adjust any school-scheduled activities.

According to Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins, this could help maintain productivity levels in the classroom as the school year is winding down.

“Sometimes that last week just kind of drags on, so this was an opportunity to ya know honor the fact that we didn’t have the snow days, that we have put in the work that we needed to do to get ready for year-end testing and those types of things and so the calendar flexibility allowed us to move it back a week,” said Dr. Cummins.

Neosho’s last day of school will be this Thursday, May 18th. Students will only attend a half day and will be dismissed at 12:30.