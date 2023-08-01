NEOSHO, Mo. — Voters get their first chance to meet some of the Republicans running for office in next year’s primary election.

The Republican Women of Newton County and the Newton County Republican Central Committee co-hosted the annual Free Watermelon Feed in Neosho this evening.

The event featured candidates who’ve expressed an interest in running for several state offices, including Governor, Secretary of State, and State Treasurer.

Candidates were each given three minutes to speak to the audience.

Organizers say even though the primary is about a year away, this event can serve as an opportunity for voters and candidates to get to know each other.

“First of all, you know, we need unity, you know, we don’t need a lot of divisiveness in the party, and we just want people to be educated voters, to really vet the candidates, know who they are, what they stand for,” said Chris Yaudas, 1st Vice President, Republican Women of Newton County.

“A lot of these candidates, they don’t really have a lot in way of name I.D., or, not only is their name unknown, where they stand on certain issues for their office is unknown, so now is the time to do that,” said Nick Myers, Chairman, Newton County Central Republican Committee.

These may not be the only candidates for these offices.