NEOSHO, Mo. — An Air Force cadet at Neosho High School will spend part of his summer learning how to fly.

“Helping America, helping our allies, and really, just anyone in general who needs it,” said Seth Russell, Neosho JROTC Air Force Cadet.

Junior Air Force JROTC student, Seth Russell, is preparing to do something, no other “Wildcat” has done before.

“I’m going to learn how to fly. I’m going to get my pilot’s license, it’s going to be really cool. I’m going to ship, pretty much anywhere across the United States. I could go to the Tuskegee Air Force Base, could go to parts in Arizona, there’s a lot in North Carolina too,” said Russell.

He’ll spend eight weeks at one of the various Air Force academies in the country, where he’ll get real experience piloting planes as he works to earn his Private Pilot Certificate or “PPC.”

“The airline industry is hurting for pilots, and that is actually a big reason why the Air Force does this. There is no military obligation with this; it’s a $20,000 scholarship, but all they are hoping is to get more pilots in the workforce, and hopefully in the military,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Brewer, NHS JROTC instructor.

Russell was one of 171 students across the nation selected to attend – despite there being more than 800 applicants nationwide.

“Neosho is, overall, an amazing school and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the world, so I felt really proud to show what Neosho can do. I also want to be able to help future students who want to take this scholarship, next year or the year after, I want to help them achieve that. So, it feels pretty good,” said Russell.

Russell says he isn’t sure where he’s going yet this summer – but should find out in the coming months.