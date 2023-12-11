NEOSHO, Mo. — Let the late-night study sessions begin, it’s finals week at Crowder College.

“I’m 18 years old and I want to conquer the world and go wherever,” said Cindy Brown, Crowder College Director of Public Information.

I think a lot of us can relate to that feeling…

Including sophomore “Roughrider” Caden Uthe.

“When I was coming out of high school, in my head I was like, I’m not going to come to Crowder, I’m not about it. Then I ended up getting a scholarship offer and so I came here, gave it a chance and I’ve loved it here. It gives you great opportunities to get your foot in the door,” said Uthe.

Uthe is a physical education major, cross-country runner, resident assistant, and campus ambassador.

He’s on track to graduate in May, with the plan of transferring to a local four-year university, to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

“It’s kinda surreal, it doesn’t feel like I’m going to graduate next semester but it is starting to set in slowly,” said Uthe.

“We do hear a lot of students say, ‘ah man my two years is already up at Crowder, I wish I could stay longer,’ or they go to that university and say, ‘oh I wish I could have done that when I was at Crowder, so that’s always rewarding to hear,” said Brown.

“Coming to a community college you kinda get to put your foot in the door and see if you really want to do the whole college experience, instead of just jumping right into a four-year school,” said Uthe.

How is Uthe preparing for his end-of-semester finals?

“Whenever I have to study and get something done, I always go to the library and get away from people, throw on my headphones, and just lock in to get whatever I have to get done, done. A couple of hours go by and then I have everything done, and then I can go back to hanging out with the cross country guys in the dorms,” said Uthe.