NEOSHO, Mo. — A local fair is using its attractions to focus on the next generation of agriculture workers.

Riding rides, grabbing a funnel cake, and hanging out with friends – that’s usually what comes to mind when discussing county fairs.

But organizers behind the “Newton County Fair” in Neosho have their priorities set on something else.

“We gotta keep these youth involved, if not we would not have a fair. We do have some upper classes, but “4-H” and “FFA” are really our main focus. I could come out here just to chill in the open, but we are focusing on these kids. That’s the future of our country and agriculture,” said Logan Kennedy, fair organizer.

“Really this is a showcase for the students and “4-H” and “FFA” and the youth of Newton County to really show off their skills and be involved in an organization that gives back to the community and does good things all year,” said McKenzie Conner, Newton County Fair Horse Show Superintendent.

The youth-competition winners say they’re proud of what they….and their animals have accomplished.

“I was really excited and when I got in the market sale, I smiled… for like an hour,” said Bailey Russow, beef junior showmanship first-place winner.

“I’m proud of my horses and proud of myself for just getting it done and doing good,” said Clancey Jones, Horse competition winner.

Kennedy says visitors may notice some changes for the 56th annual “Newton County Fair.”

“We had an adult showmanship, actually we raised some money for a local charity. We just started that this year in the swine division, we would like to expand it going forward and keep it in the swine division and maybe do some other species in the next year,” said Logan Kennedy, fair organizer.

