NEOSHO, Mo. — Kids in Neosho had the opportunity to ride their bikes for a good cause.

It’s the 2023 Bike Rodeo at the Neosho Bike Park. Kids were able to ride and play together with other kids.

Extra bikes were on scene for anyone without a bike.

A crafts table was also set up so kids could decorate their bikes with streamers and custom license plates.

Access Family Care was there teaching kids the importance of bike safety and passing out popcorn.

The event also had a food drive, and anyone who donated received a raffle ticket to win a raffle prize.

Hotdogs, chips, snacks, and drinks were also for sale.

“I’m excited but I’m ready for it to be done. No, I am excited. I am excited to meet some new families, and I hope people enjoy it,” said Tami Serr, 2023 Bike Rodeo Coordinator.

All the money raised from today’s event goes to help Cub Scouts Troop 34.