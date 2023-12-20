NEOSHO, Mo. — A state grant worth more than $200,000 is ensuring further educational opportunities for the Crowder College nursing faculty.

Nearly $212,000 is the program’s share of a $5 million health care education award for colleges, announced this week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

The funds will be used to allow nursing faculty members to get an advanced nursing degree, if they qualify. It will also provide professional development and retention incentives.

Crowder officials said this is an example of the college’s commitment to their students’ education by developing those who instruct them.

“This will provide an opportunity for us to fund Master’s education for those who already have a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Even though it’s not required, it’s highly recommended that they move forward, we teach continued learning to our students and we like to model that through faculty as well,” said Sandra Reed Wilson, Crowder College Director of Nursing.

Crowder officials added they will start using the funds immediately. Instructors could begin their advanced degree education as early as the start of the new year.