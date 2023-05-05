NEOSHO, Mo. — Students at Head Start in Neosho get the chance to learn while having some fun. For the third consecutive year, Neosho High School’s Child Development Class organized a “literacy Olympics” for kids to enjoy.

The event is a Family and Career Community Leaders of America outreach project. Students created six different carnival-type games — all inspired by literature.

“So for high school students to be able to create that learning environment and actually see it in action is a huge learning curve for us as well as fun for the kids,” said Debbie Shaffer.

“Knowing that we’re helping them develop and also knowing that we brightened their day coming out here and influencing them, it feels really good,” added Faith Vest.

Kids listened to a high school student read a book at each station — and then they played a game that went along with the theme of the book

“When kids read a book, one of the first things that they want to do is they pretend like they’re in the book. They pretend like they’re doing the book. So doing those games makes it really fun,” explained Shaffer.

“So it’s kind of fun to just teach them and demonstrate to them, teach them and show them how to do it, so that they understand. And I love it when I see like a bunch of the kids bring smiles when they’re running around and playing,” said Bailey Bell.

Neosho High School Development Teacher Debbie Shaffer says both her students and the Head Start children benefit from this experience.

“The ultimate objective is for the children. First of all, to learn and be inspired. To develop those skills that they need as they’re growing. And then secondly, for my students to see the importance of providing that learning environment,” she said.

Every Head Start student received a book to take home. The books were donated by the Scholastic Book Clubs of Neosho.