NEOSHO, Mo. — It’s the busiest time of the year in Neosho. The 35th Annual City Wide Garage Sale is officially on.

279 vendors registered sales with the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, but the Chamber estimates there are more than 400 sellers this year.

With good spring weather and plenty of treasures to find, Missouri’s largest garage sale is a popular time to get out and experience the Flowerbox City.

“People either have a love or hate relationship with it. A lot of people leave town if they are not garage sale people. But it definitely is something that everybody looks forward to every year. We start getting calls in January from people all over the country. This week we’ve gotten calls from North Carolina and Texas, people who are coming to Neosho just because they’ve heard about the garage sale. And so it’s fun to see all the different license plates that are in town. It’s a great revenue generator for our hotels, for our local restaurants, gas stations. So it’s a really good way for people just to come see Neosho,” said Ashley Siler, Director of Operations, Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce is making it easy to find garage sales this year.

you can find a map and spreadsheet of all registered vendors HERE and HERE.