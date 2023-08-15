NEOSHO, Mo. — Travel in Neosho just got a little more environmentally conscious. Six electric vehicles can now get charged up at the Neosho Farmer’s Market, just west of the Square.

It’s a project between the city, the Chamber of Commerce, and Liberty. They are “level two” chargers, so they’re not the fastest on the market, but still give E-V owners a chance to visit some shops and restaurants in Neosho while their vehicle charges. The city was also chosen for these new charging stations due to its proximity to I-49.

“Owning an electric vehicle is kinda like driving a cell phone, so that’s how I explain it to people. So, every once in a while you forget to charge and it can be a real inconvenience. So, if that happens now, I have something to do. Come over here and charge as opposed to just staying home,” said Skylar Wallace, Tesla Owner.

“It’s not just folks traveling through that we can bring in, but it’s for those customers who work and play in and around Neosho to just be able to pull in and top off that charge. But, also, folks who don’t have the ability to charge at home,” said Robin McAlester, Liberty Senior Manager Transportation Electrification.

The Liberty chargers are monitored 24/7 to make sure they don’t go offline and are reliable for users who are charging their vehicles.