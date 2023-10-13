Rhine to be honored as Outstanding Retired Staff recipient

MIAMI, Okla. – Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will honor former employee Peggy Rhine during the college’s Homecoming festivities.

Rhine, who worked for NEO for 35 years, mostly as the secretary to the Dean of Academic Affairs and Executive Assistant to the President, will be honored during the Outstanding Alumni Banquet set for Oct 21, at 11 a.m. in the Calcagno Family Ballroom.

Homecoming events are from Oct 19 through 21.

The Phi Theta Kappa and Business Club member, Rhine, also attended NEO from 1969 to 1971.

She likes to say one of her greatest achievements was “training” seven college presidents at NEO.

During her years at NEO, Rhine established “Peggy’s Closet,” which allows students to get coats, jackets, hats, gloves, shoes or any other clothing item they may need.

She retired in January 2016.

All alumni and friends of the college are invited to attend the banquet. Tickets are $25 and $15 (children 12 and under).

Click here to purchase tickets online.