MIAMI, Okla. — A local group of college students takes home some hardware from a statewide competition.

When students in the Business and Technology Department at NEO heard how hard it can be for their peers to find meals that are easy to make, easy on the stomach, and requires little to no cleanup…they set out to change that.

“We started the business by creating a survey for the student body and faculty, and the responses we got said that around 60% was about the quality of the food, that could be from greasiness, messiness. You know, when you get your (fast food) bag, when you go through the drive-thru and it has the grease spot, it leaves an unhealthy feeling when you’re done eating,” said Jadrian Gibbs, NEO Sophomore.

They took first place in the Love’s Entrepreneur’s Cup in Oklahoma City a couple of weeks ago. Entering their product, “The Tidy Press”, in the small business division.

“So that’s why we started. We decided to come up with our own idea that allows the press, as you’ll see later, to have circular indentions on both sides which allows fillings to be in the pocket when you do seal it, so that it doesn’t come out of the sides. And it allows a better quality, less grease, less mess,” said Chelsie Wilmoth, NEO Sophomore.

Students had the opportunity to 3D print a prototype model and then present their business plan to a panel of local entrepreneurs.

Calvin Becker is the chair of NEO’s Business and Technology Department and an adviser to the Love’s Entrepreneur’s Cup. He believes this experience is invaluable for young students.

“So, to me, this is probably the best experience they can get. I’ve actually had prior students contact me before and say, ‘Even throughout my studies at the university level, what we did with that competition and creating that business plan from start to finish was maybe one of the best experiences, if not the best experience of my college career,'” Becker said.

The competition brought $16,000 back to the NEO campus and the students involved split an award of $10,000.

And don’t be surprised if you could one day get your own Tidy Press after students hope to one day file a patent for the product.