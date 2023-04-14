OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – A Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College student received the Oklahoma Association of Community College President’s Tuition Waiver Award.

State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, presented Elijah Wooden with a citation during an awards ceremony at the state Capitol. Wooden received a $1,000 tuition waiver to use in the 2023-2024 academic year.

“NEO is a great asset to our community, and it was a pleasure to honor one of their outstanding students,” Bergstrom said in a prepared statement.