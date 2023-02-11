MIAMI, Okla. — NEO A&M College is seeing a lot of diversity of campus. The college is home to 52 international students from 20 countries. Administrators say it is important for them to give students a diverse experience on campus.

College leaders say the campus has benefited from having different cultural perspectives while also experiencing cross-cultural learning opportunities.

“My job is to help guide our international students through their visa process and once they arrive here on campus, I advise them and enroll them in classes,” said Elizabeth Flees, International Student Coordinator.

“I came to NEO because I had the opportunity to be a part of the choir which gives me the scholarship, and I had a huge help from Elizabeth that made everything easier and understandable and I found on the website a lot of different programs that I could be a part of it” said Priscilla Silva Vilar , International Student at NEO.

“You had to work a lot to get it, I sent around one hundred emails to colleges around the US every two weeks until I got a response,” said Klei Nagode, International student at NEO.

Most international students are members of an athletic team, but many attend NEO solely for their academics.