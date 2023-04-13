TOPEKA (KSNT) – A statewide job fair is coming up later this month for Kansans interested in finding a new career.

Patrick Lowry, a state of Kansas spokesman, said a statewide virtual job fair will be hosted by KANSASWORKS from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

“Our goal is to attract and retain top talent across the state in a wide variety of sectors to keep our entire economy moving forward,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Our KANSASWORKS team is working hard to place Kansans in good-paying jobs and help them establish careers.”

The virtual job fair portal will also feature helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in, according to Lowry. Those participating in the fair are encouraged to dress professionally as some employers may seek a video interview.

You can participate in the fair using any digital device, according to Lowry. Any individuals with a disability can request accommodations by reaching out to their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 before the fair begins.

Registration is required to participate in the fair, regardless of previous participation, according to Lowry. You can register now by clicking here.

KANSASWORKS draws together businesses, job candidates and educational institutions to ensure that employers can find skilled workers. Services are provided to employers and job seekers through the state’s 27 workforce centers, online or virtual services.

KANSASWORKS is free for all Kansans to use. You can learn more about KANSASWORKS by clicking here. State employment opportunities can be found by clicking here.