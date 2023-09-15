FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Years of hard work came to fruition in Fort Scott.

Close to 100 people from all across the globe — got a fresh start, Thursday morning. As the historic site hosted its annual Special Naturalization Ceremony.

“It was heartwarming, it was really exciting, and really pushed me forward towards the next step in my journey,” said Mostafa Elabbady, new U.S. Citizen.

Elabbady was one of the individuals who went through the citizenship process and took the oath. He’s originally from Egypt — and has been working on getting his citizenship for more than seven years now.

He says he couldn’t be happier.

“I was really clapping for every single person, I even clapped for myself because I really felt like, yes, we did it. Of course we did it, we did a lot of hard work and we deserve it and we want it,” he said.

“We talk about the United States being a melting pot for all of these diverse talents, and cultures, and people. It’s a lot of fun to meet these folks from all over the world,” said Judge Teresa J. James, Magistrate Judge for District of Kansas.

But Elabbady says — it wasn’t an easy decision for him to make. To receive his citizenship in the U.S. — he first had to renounce his — in Egypt.

“You grew up there, you had memories, whether you joined the military over there or not, you have brothers and sisters and families and traditions and all that stuff. But as we say, you gotta flip the page at some point because you gotta look at the bigger picture,” he said.

And now — Elabbady says his focus – is on his family.

“For me, just bringing my family together, being together here, starting something for myself. A stable family, just not being alone anymore,” he said.

The event had more than 200 people in attendance — featured music from the Fort Scott High School orchestra and choir — and wrapped up with Judge James taking pictures with each of the new citizens.