Warming stations are set up at the Grove Community Center and the Hickory Grove Fire Department Station

GROVE, Okla. -Maintaining natural gas pressure is affecting around 1,800 residents in the Grove area, City Manager Debbie Bottoroff said on Sunday.

“All customers have gas and can run heaters,” Bottoroff said. “Utility crews were able to get the gas pressure to the Patricia Island area by increasing and adjusting the pressure at several regulator stations throughout the city.”

Facebook Post, City of Grove – City Hall, Jan. 14, 2024

Bottoroff said utility and street department crews knocked off work around 7 p.m., she said.

“Grove is blessed with the best employees,” Bottoroff said.

The National Weather Service is reporting there is a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. on Monday with a high near 13 degrees with wind chill values between -3 and -13 degrees.

“Everything is frozen and they were not making any progress,” Bottoroff said. “Work will resume on Monday morning.”

Crews will continue to work until the problem can be isolated and repaired, she said.