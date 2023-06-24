GOODMAN, Mo. — Officers in Goodman, Missouri, say they had to arrest a naked woman today after she broke into a home and became aggressive with them.

On Saturday, just before noon, Goodman officers responded to South School Street for an armed woman trespassing into a home.

When police arrived, they say 63-year-old Amanda Knapp was naked and became aggressive with officers. They say she attacked them with a knife.

Officers say they were able to get the weapon away from her without injury.

Knapp was arrested on 2 counts of assault on law enforcement, 2 counts of resisting arrest, 2 counts of trespassing, and because she was naked, she faces a charge of sexual misconduct.

Goodman officers say Knapp continued to be aggressive and they had to restrain her. Officials say she will be held for a mental evaluation.