KSNF/KODE — Several reported vehicles have allegedly slid on what’s known as “black ice”, also known as “clear ice”.

This form of freezing is especially dangerous, as it’s almost invisible.

Avoid Interstate 49 from Joplin to Neosho, and the surrounding roads. According to MoDOT, there was a reported road closure on the Northbound lane of I-49 in Newton County.

Stay home if possible, but if you do find yourself driving before road conditions improve, slower is safer. Give yourself more space to stop, as well as increased following distance between cars.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has an interactive map where you can view road closures, which you can access here.

You can view an interactive map of Southeast Kansas roads as well, by following the link here.

