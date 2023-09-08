JAY, Okla. – A van carrying the body of a Grove firefighter who died this week was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Friday south of Jay.

The crash happened about five miles south of Jay on State Highway 10/59. The vehicles involved in the crash were a semi-tractor with a trailer, a pick-up truck and trailer, a pick-up truck and two vans. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The van carrying the body of Dakota Green was returning from the state Medical Examiner’s office with a police and family escort.

Green, 29, a northeast Oklahoma Forestry ranger and a Grove firefighter, died Sept. 6.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.