NEOSHO, Mo. — Friday night, a Class 2 District 6 softball showdown between the defending state champion Diamond Lady Wildcats and the No. 1 ranked team in the state of Missouri, Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineers squared off at the Marion Sports Complex in Neosho.

The Lady Mountaineers rallied back from down 6-2 to defeat the Lady Wildcats 12-6 and finished the regular season 30-1. Mt. Vernon will host the Class 2 District 6 tournament from May 6-9. They will play against Southwest Washburn May 6 at 11 a.m.

The Lady Wildcats will cap off their season May 4 on the road against the College Heights Lady Cougars time is to be determined.