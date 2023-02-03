JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university is looking for innovative speakers to take part in a first-ever event for Joplin. Missouri Southern will be hosting a TEDx talk this spring.

Organizers are looking for up to 10 speakers to take part and showcase their unique ideas. They say they’ve already gotten dozens of applications from around the *world* — but they want to make sure local speakers get the chance to be a part of the platform.

“It could be from across the board, meaning anything an individual has an idea or has done research on or it’s innovative that they’re working on to share with our audience for our TedX MSSU,” said Ryan Orcutt, MSSU Director of Student Engagement.

The university will take applications through February 17th.

The event itself will be held on Thursday, May 4th.

You can find out more by following this link.