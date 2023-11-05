

GROVE – A motorcycle crash on Sunday in Delaware County is under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Craig Taylor, 56, of Grove, was flown by helicopter to Freeman Hospital in Joplin. He was admitted with head, internal trunk and leg injuries, the patrol reported.

Taylor was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the southbound lane of US-59 when he struck a 2007 Ford F150 truck driven by Monty Schnautz who was pulling out of a county road to go northbound on US-59, the patrol said.

The crash happened before noon on US-59 about half-mile south of Grove.

Schnautz, 63 of Grove, was not injured, the patrol reported.