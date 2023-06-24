MONETT, Mo. — Two people are dead following a car crash in Monett last night (Friday).

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Lawrence County deputy was in pursuit of 19-year-old Rafael Contreras Maldonado northbound on State Highway 37 in Monett. That’s when they say he failed to stop at the intersection of Highways 60 and 37, near the Barry-Lawrence County line, striking another vehicle.

That wreck claimed the lives of 53-year-old Larry Brock and 61-year-old Lydia Shorey – both of Crane, Missouri. Brock and Shorey were pronounced dead at the scene.

Contreras Maldonado is being held without bond on charges of DWI involving the death of another, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, along with other traffic violations.