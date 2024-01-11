KSN/KODE — SEA LIFE Aquarium Kansas City and LEGOLAND Discovery Center are offering Missouri and Kansas teachers the opportunity to enhance their classroom experience with a year-long free pass to both attractions.

Eligibility

Teachers must be licensed in Missouri or Kansas to be eligible for the pass, while supplies last, representatives say. The promotion does not apply to homeschool groups and unaffiliated preschools or daycares.

How To Claim A Free Teacher Pass

To receive a one-year free combo pass, teachers must present their current Missouri or Kansas school ID and valid government-issued ID at the admissions desk of either LEGOLAND Discovery Center or SEA LIFE Kansas City both located in Crown Center at 2475 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108. Passes are redeemable until March 1, 2024.

Purpose of Promotion

Representatives say this offer aims to support licensed PreK-12 teachers in enriching their curriculum. This promotion is to allow teachers the opportunity to visit either location before planning their field trip.

Important Info

Passes are nontransferable and limited to one pass per person. You can find more information online by following this link here.