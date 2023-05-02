NEOSHO, Mo. — A new Missouri state official stops by a local college as part of his introductory welcome tour.

Local colleges are rolling out the red carpet for Missouri’s new commissioner of higher education.

Dr. Bennett Boggs is in the midst of traveling the Southwest region of the state, listening and learning from his interactions.

“I’ve spent my first three weeks working with the department, getting to know the staff and leadership there. And now this is my first venture out to the state, in the Southwest region, very pleased to be here. Yesterday I was in Springfield, today I am in Joplin,” said Dr. Bennett Boggs, Missouri Commissioner of Higher Education.

While visiting colleges like Crowder College and Missouri Southern, Dr. Boggs is meeting with school officials like Crowder College President Dr. Katricia Pierson.

Dr. Pierson believes this is a great opportunity for her staff to learn the goals of state, with a new leader at the helm.

“For us, it allows us to learn his vision of higher education. How are we going to fit within that vision, how to meet the strategic goals set by the state, and we learned today that one of those strategic goals is 60 percent of the population in Missouri will have a post-high school credential,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, Crowder College President.

“The two basic goals of that would be statewide, 60 percent attainment rate for post-secondary credentials, and then a workforce 70 percent attainment rate, and right now with higher education credentials we sit at 47 percent, so we have 13 percent gap that we want to get to,” said Boggs.

With work to do and room to grow, Dr. Boggs is making sure everyone is up to speed.

“The thing of it is, if we meet our goals it really would put us at the top of the Midwest region and that is the kind of thing that we want to get to. So I am here to talk about that a bit but also to learn, how does a state-wide plan, how would that impact the Southwest region, what can the Southwest region, what can Crowder College do to help play a part in this community to help us meet those goals,” said Boggs.

The next stops on Dr. Boggs’ tour include Lebanon and Branson.