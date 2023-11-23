Pillsbury reveals the Most Popular Thanksgiving Foods by State

KSN/KODE — All over the Four State area, cooks are putting on the finishing touches to green bean casseroles, dressing and pumpkin pies.

Those signature dishes vary from family to family and from state to state.

Pillsbury listed the Most Popular Thanksgiving Foods by State on its website Pillsbury.com.

The top-viewed recipe for Missouri is the Dutch Apple Pie and for Kansas is Cranberry Orange Cheesecake Swirl Bars.

Arkansas residents love their Black Bottom White Cheesecake Pie and Oklahomans love gravy.

Americans prefer sweets over sides this Thanksgiving with 40% of states choosing sweets as their top Thanksgiving food, followed by 24% choosing sides.

Click here for the Crescent Turkey Shaped Veggie Platter recipe or go beyond mashed potatoes and gravy and try the Pumpkin Butternut Squash Soup or Sweet Potato Casserole Crescents. Put a twist on your pumpkin pie try Orange Cream Cheese Swirl Pumpkin Pie.